Advertisement

ACPS reenacting strict visitor policy for schools

Due to continued rising COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools are re-implementing...
Due to continued rising COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools are re-implementing stricter visitor policies for its schools.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to continued rising COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools are re-implementing stricter visitor policies for its schools.

Starting August 16, nonessential visitors will not be allowed in the school or other district buildings indefinitely.

Parents and guardians must schedule an appointment if they wish to have a conference with a school district employee as well.

District officials say there are currently 30 covid positive students, 50 positive employees and more than 600 students and staff quarantining.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Reaction to a post by an Alachua County Public Schools teacher is adding to the controversy...
“The actions of this teacher were very unprofessional”: Sen. Keith Perry expresses concern with a GHS teacher’s mask policy
The new school year is underway, and students at Columbia High School are already mourning the...
Columbia High School senior dies with COVID-19 just days before the start of the school year
Dahlia Coney
A Gainesville woman is in jail after repeatedly beating her children
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
Newborn baby dies while pregnant mom is in ASO custody
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TD Fred Moving Along Cuban Coast

Latest News

this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 8/13/2021
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf...
Saint Johns River Water Management District is conducting a prescribed burn at the Longleaf Flatwoods Reserve
ACPS bus
School bus delays are expected in Alachua County due to staffing