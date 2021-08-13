ACPS reenacting strict visitor policy for schools
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to continued rising COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools are re-implementing stricter visitor policies for its schools.
Starting August 16, nonessential visitors will not be allowed in the school or other district buildings indefinitely.
Parents and guardians must schedule an appointment if they wish to have a conference with a school district employee as well.
District officials say there are currently 30 covid positive students, 50 positive employees and more than 600 students and staff quarantining.
RELATED STORIES:
- Columbia High School senior dies with COVID-19 just days before the start of the school year
- Doctor says kids will get infected if not wearing masks, Gov. DeSantis to fight mask mandates
- The Alachua County Public School District is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak
- Alachua County Public Schools will require teachers, vendors, and visitors to wear masks
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.