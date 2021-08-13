ACPS reenacting strict visitor policy for schools

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Due to continued rising COVID-19 cases, Alachua County Public Schools are re-implementing stricter visitor policies for its schools.

Starting August 16, nonessential visitors will not be allowed in the school or other district buildings indefinitely.

Parents and guardians must schedule an appointment if they wish to have a conference with a school district employee as well.

District officials say there are currently 30 covid positive students, 50 positive employees and more than 600 students and staff quarantining.

