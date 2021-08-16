Hundreds from Marion County schools in quarantine after first week of school

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County schools are experiencing a surge of COVID-19 cases, and hundreds of students and staff are in quarantine.

According to public school officials, 139 students and staff tested positive for the virus during the first week of school.

This includes 93 students and 46 employees.

There are also 531 quarantining, including 456 students and 75 employees.

