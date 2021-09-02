The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in a scholarship and mentoring program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarked nearly $400,000 for the Take Stock in Children scholarship and mentoring program.

Eighth and ninth grade students can now apply.

Every student is matched with a volunteer mentor who will meet with them twice a month to review grades, behavior, and attendance.

The foundation is looking to get 50 new students into the program before December 2021.

