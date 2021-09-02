Advertisement

The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarks nearly $400,000 to get students involved in a scholarship and mentoring program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Education Foundation of Alachua County earmarked nearly $400,000 for the Take Stock in Children scholarship and mentoring program.

Eighth and ninth grade students can now apply.

Every student is matched with a volunteer mentor who will meet with them twice a month to review grades, behavior, and attendance.

The foundation is looking to get 50 new students into the program before December 2021.

