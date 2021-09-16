Advertisement

A new virtual program is helping Alachua County students with homework and tutoring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County students who need help with homework or tutoring can get that help through a new program.

The Beyond the Bell program offers free virtual support after school hours Mondays through Thursdays.

Students of any grade level can participate.

Elementary and high school students are able to access the program from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., while middle school sessions run from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Help will be available for English, math, science and social studies.

To check out the program, visit www.sbac.edu/tutor

