The “Fall Parade of Homes” shows off 9 new home designs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend is the Annual Fall Parade of Homes in Alachua County, and the event is showcasing nine brand new houses in seven different neighborhoods.

People looking to buy a home know the housing market right now is far from normal, but that’s not stopping many residents from getting a look at the different home designs.

One woman at the event said she just recently bought a home, and is looking for renovation ideas.

“The tiles in the bathrooms. We’ve really enjoyed some of them there’s this beautiful blue-green tile that we’ve seen in both of the houses that we absolutely love, so we’ll probably look into that,” said Andrea Miller.

The event is sponsored by the Builder’s Association of North Central Florida.

The houses on display in each neighborhood show off designs from various builders.

Miller said she’s gone to the Parade of Homes every time the organization hosts it.

“In the past seasons that we’ve been going out we have looked at the different neighborhoods to try and get a better idea of where we wanted to live in Gainesville and it has helped out with that,” she said.

Miller said the process of buying a home in the current market was very stressful, but now, “we really get to make it ours, and coming to this kind of an event is really nice because we can see exactly what we want to do.”

The Parade of Homes runs tomorrow from 12 pm to 5pm, and again on October 23rd-24th from 12 pm to 5 pm.

