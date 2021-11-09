Advertisement

Gainesville residents and auto repair shop rescue kitten inside car

By Alex Carter
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
It’s expected for pets to find ways to escape the cold outdoors.

But not everyday does a cat climb into your car and can’t find its way back out.

Residents at Gainesville Country Club rescued five stray kittens that showed up last week.

Homeowner Adam Cutler says they found the kittens in some places you’d expects such as “in to some of my trees and we got them so we grabbed them out of there and then there was one in my neighbor’s car that had climbed into the engine bay.”

The cat was in neighbor Lisa Kinsell’s car, and she says her dog “kept going back and forth to the car. So that’s how I figured maybe the kitten was up underneath there but I didn’t see it or anything till later.

Lisa says “when I opened my hood and meowed, yes, there was a kitten meowing back at me. I could not see her at the time. We tried unsuccessfully for about three days to retrieve this kitten and finally I ended up having to take it to a shop. I had another neighbor follow me a good car-widths distance away in case the kitten fell out.”

Technicians at Clyde’s Tire and Brake were able to rescue the cat after taking out parts of the car for almost an hour.

Service technician Jason Edwards at Cris Crawford’s store says “I’ve seen snakes in cars, you know, I’ve seen squirrels and mice and all kinds of different animals that shouldn’t be there.”

Lisa decided to keep the cat, and quite fittingly named her “Audi”.

