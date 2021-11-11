What’s Growing On: Gainesville Giving Garden harvests an abundance of fresh produce for those in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Since June, the Gainesville Giving Garden has expanded with the help of volunteers and organizations in North Central Florida to bridge the gap between fresh food and under-served families.

Their first harvest brought an abundance of collards, arugula, radishes, and more. Volunteers say more variety, including citrus and peppers, is on the way in the coming seasons.

The garden paired up with The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank to supplement the fresh, organic produce with meat and grains. Along with a bag of food, each family receives recipe cards to implement the food into their diet.

Organizer and founder Meg Boria-Meyer said this town continues to support their mission time after time.

“Gainesville is the kind of place where people are so willing to say yes when it comes to giving back to the community. We have done so much asking of ‘can we acquire this material, would you be willing to donate X Y and Z,’ and the community again and again says yes and shows up,” explained Boria-Meyer.

Beaten Path Compost, Family Promise, and other local organizations have aided in their efforts to sustain the garden, but Boria-Meyer said she’s thankful for the volunteers that give up part of their weekend to help out.

“It’s really become a community hub, which is really exciting to see. So while the Giving Garden gives food to families, it also gives to the community. It provides ritual and a sense of family week after week for volunteers who come here and see this as a means to learn together, learn how to work together, all to achieve something bigger than ourselves individually,” Boria-Meyer said.

Volunteer Katherine Barker said she enjoys coming to the garden every week and she has learned a lot in the weeks she has spent there.

“Whenever we make the food bags, I learned a lot. I’m more into cooking now and I can figure out what foods go together and the basics of vegetables, it’s really fun,” explained Barker.

The biggest thing this initiative needs to get through the winter months is funds to keep the garden growing.

Donations given before Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, will enter the donor into a raffle to win locally made artwork.

