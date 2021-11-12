Advertisement

Ten teachers are splitting $43,000 from the Catalyst for Change grant program

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than $43,000 is being split up between ten Alachua County Public School teachers.

The money comes from the Education Foundation of Alachua County as part of its Catalyst for Change grant program.

Most of the teachers will get about $5,000 - some more, some less.

The grants will quote “provide opportunities for K-12 students that focus on improving literacy and raising student achievement.”

