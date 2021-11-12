Ten teachers are splitting $43,000 from the Catalyst for Change grant program

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than $43,000 is being split up between ten Alachua County Public School teachers.

The money comes from the Education Foundation of Alachua County as part of its Catalyst for Change grant program.

Most of the teachers will get about $5,000 - some more, some less.

The grants will quote “provide opportunities for K-12 students that focus on improving literacy and raising student achievement.”

