Advertisement

School districts banned from implementing COVID mandates

(WVLT)
By Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some schools in north central Florida are now changing their policies to align with state laws signed Thursday.

 As part of this new legislation, it prohibits government agencies and educational institutions to mandate masks, or mandate that their employees and students get the COVID vaccine.

 Alachua County school board members had their salaries withheld for failing to follow the state’s previous COVID policies.

 The district sent out this message to families at the end of the day Thursday: 

Earlier today a new state law was signed that blocks public schools in Florida from requiring masks for students. As a result, masks are now optional for all students, and an opt out form is no longer required for families who do not want their child to wear a mask in school or on a school bus.

Alachua County Public School students may wear masks in school if their families wish, and masks are still recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The new law also allows parents to decide if a student with no symptoms should quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Quarantining is strongly recommended for unvaccinated people who have contact with a positive COVID case, and is still required for anyone with symptoms.

We encourage students and families to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID in our schools, homes and community.

 The district will also no longer require students to quarantine if they come in contact with those who’ve tested positive.

 In Marion County, public school officials said it’s business as usual.  

“We’ve never required anybody to have the vaccine. We don’t require people to wear a face mask. It’s completely the student and the teacher’s option to wear one,” MCPS Public Relation Officer, Greg Davis said.  

Davis said they will stick with current policies for masks, vaccines and quarantine.

  “Only if they’re showing symptoms. That’s the only requirement for quarantine,” he said.  

Students and parents may sue their school districts if their educational institutions violate the new legislation.

Marion County also sent us this statement on the newly passed legislation:

“At this time, the county is reviewing the bills that were passed in the Florida Legislature’s special session yesterday. After this process is complete, findings will be brought to the Board of County Commissioners for their review and direction.”

 - Amanda Tart, Executive Director of Administrative Services

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville man arrested following attempted murder in Tower Oaks Glenn Apartments
“When a gun does become involved it changes everyone’s life for the worst”: Deputies say Tuesday night’s shooting was ‘unjustified’
Fidelity now says just days before he died, husband Paul attempted to change his policy to...
Lawsuit filed over life insurance money following the death of Reinhart brothers
Suwannee cash card scams
Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies looking for the four women who emptied cash registers at Walmart
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
Alachua County School Board breaks tradition not voting the vice chair into the chairmanship
The highest-ranking of any county in our area is Union County at number 13 in the state.
2021 child well-being rankings have been released

Latest News

Gainesville offering free recreational services to low-income households
Gainesville is offering access to some recreational and cultural activities vor low-income families
SunTran announces free bus fares on Saturdays
Ocala’s Suntran bus service is offering free rides on Saturdays for the next month
Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida
Congressional subcommittee investigates free speech violations at the University of Florida
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies
Florida hospitals stuck between conflicting state and federal vaccine policies