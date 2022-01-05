Advertisement

Applications are now open for Alachua County Education Foundation scholarships

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County high school seniors can now fill out a single form and apply for dozens of scholarships.

The Education Foundation partners with 39 local families, businesses, and civic organizations to provide scholarship opportunities to Alachua County students

More than $200,000 is available through The Education Foundation of Alachua County, and students can be considered for more than 50 scholarships.

Last year, The Education Foundation awarded $236,000 to 60 students throughout the county.

The application period opened on Wednesday and the deadline to apply is February 15.

For more information about the application process, visit this website.

