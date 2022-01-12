Advertisement

Gator running back Dameon Pierce to enter NFL draft

Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) gains yardage against Samford during the first half of...
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) gains yardage against Samford during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading the Gators with 13 rushing touchdowns this past season, senior running back Dameon Pierce has decided to enter the NFL draft and not seek a fifth year of college eligibility. All players were granted an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave Pierce an option to come back.

Pierce accumulated 574 yards rushing to rank second on the team despite getting only 100 carries. He added another 19 receptions for 216 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Although he is just 5-foot-10, Pierce weighs 215 pounds, and presents a physical running style that should serve him well in the pros.

