Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - Legislation prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory or other ideas designed to make some feel uncomfortable continues moving through the state legislature.

Mike Vasilinda tells us, sponsors say they want history, not historical theories taught in the classroom.

This legislation carries the title “Individual Freedom,” but it is really all about what kids are taught in the classrooms. Democrats, though, say it doesn’t live up to its title.

“Everything should be taught from an objective point of view. Really, what we are trying to prevent is whatever ideology or whatever take they have in order to essentially twist the material into making someone feel a certain angst,” Rep. Bryan Avila said.

Several dozen spoke. Most, like a Jacksonville mother of three, said it’s okay if her kids are occasionally made uncomfortable.

“It is not discomfort in the classroom that I fear for my children. It is indifference,” Rachel Gunter Shapard said.

The American Family Policy Council was one of the few to speak in favor.

“Systems of supremacy, white guilt, and other such concepts are not facts of history. Those are ideologies,” Aaron Dipietro of the American Family Policy Council said.

Afterward, the sponsor reiterated that the goal of this bill is to keep facts in the classroom, and opinions out.

The Florida Education Association opposes the legislation, citing an existing teacher shortage and saying it does nothing to attract new teachers to the classroom.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrest a man who robbed a Walgreens, took a mother and son hostage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Georgia correctional officer arrested in Ocala on drug trafficking charges
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
Starke police searching for two suspected crack-cocaine dealers
He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum payout.
Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shop
Two Gainesville men arrested after stealing more than $5,000 from Bass Pro Shops

Latest News

Free dental services for Project Youthbuild students and alumni
Free dental services for Project Youthbuild students and alumni
Thomas Wells
3rd Congressional District Candidate comments on arrest last weekend
Thomas Wells
Congressional Candidate arrested
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make...
Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort