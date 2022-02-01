Lawmakers discuss legislation prohibiting teaching critical race theory, other ideas that make some feel discomfort

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB ) - Legislation prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory or other ideas designed to make some feel uncomfortable continues moving through the state legislature.

Mike Vasilinda tells us, sponsors say they want history, not historical theories taught in the classroom.

This legislation carries the title “Individual Freedom,” but it is really all about what kids are taught in the classrooms. Democrats, though, say it doesn’t live up to its title.

“Everything should be taught from an objective point of view. Really, what we are trying to prevent is whatever ideology or whatever take they have in order to essentially twist the material into making someone feel a certain angst,” Rep. Bryan Avila said.

Several dozen spoke. Most, like a Jacksonville mother of three, said it’s okay if her kids are occasionally made uncomfortable.

“It is not discomfort in the classroom that I fear for my children. It is indifference,” Rachel Gunter Shapard said.

The American Family Policy Council was one of the few to speak in favor.

“Systems of supremacy, white guilt, and other such concepts are not facts of history. Those are ideologies,” Aaron Dipietro of the American Family Policy Council said.

Afterward, the sponsor reiterated that the goal of this bill is to keep facts in the classroom, and opinions out.

The Florida Education Association opposes the legislation, citing an existing teacher shortage and saying it does nothing to attract new teachers to the classroom.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville police arrest a man who robbed a Walgreens, took a mother and son hostage

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.