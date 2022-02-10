An 80-acre horse farm listing at nearly $10 million is up for auction in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The massive property is owned by the Waldrep family. One of Florida’s prominent dairy farm families from Broward County.

Now their little more than 80-acre property on 3707 NW 110th Ave. in Ocala is up for auction with the listing price of nearly $10 million.

“Come auction day the bidders will each see each other there may be some phone bidders, remote bidders as well online bidders. They get to compete against each other and ultimately there will be a new owner named on that day,” said Randy Haddaway the CEO of Elite Auctions.

The property includes a more than 11,000 square foot home with eight bathrooms, five bedrooms, an enclosed pool, a movie room, and 32 stalls for horses.

“There’s actually a little suite off to the side, an amazing game room where kids can have a blast, there are pinball machines, a pool table. Just a great place to have a lot of fun,” said realtor Linda Doyle.

Luxury homes like this are continuing to sell in the growing housing market.

“We are seeing more buyers coming throughout the country especially in a lot of the outbound states where people are leaving to come to Florida. I think the last not I saw in Florida is that people were coming in, in droves,” said Haddaway.

People are already ready for auction day.

“There’s nothing like this on the market which makes it even more valuable for people. So if you love horses Marion County is the place to be we’re the horse capital of the world,” said Doyle.

The auction will take place at the property on February 26 at 11am.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.