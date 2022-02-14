Women scientists celebrated at the Museum of Natural History

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The museum honored International Women and Girls in Science Day all weekend.

The dedicated day was Friday, but the museum offered interactive and hands on activities.

Booths offered a peek at paleontology, biodiversity and genetics.

A virtual panel of female scientists shared their career journey in the science field.

“We all need hero’s. And my hero’s were women in science and we want everybody: girls, women, boys, guys just to see there are a lot of science careers out there and who are doing them” said education program coordinator, Catherine Carey.

This is the fourth, “Girls do Science” event and it will return next February.

