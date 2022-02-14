Advertisement

Women scientists celebrated at the Museum of Natural History

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The museum honored International Women and Girls in Science Day all weekend.

The dedicated day was Friday, but the museum offered interactive and hands on activities.

Booths offered a peek at paleontology, biodiversity and genetics.

A virtual panel of female scientists shared their career journey in the science field.

“We all need hero’s. And my hero’s were women in science and we want everybody: girls, women, boys, guys just to see there are a lot of science careers out there and who are doing them” said education program coordinator, Catherine Carey.

This is the fourth, “Girls do Science” event and it will return next February.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

