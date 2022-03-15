UF softball team breaks through in late innings, tops Mississippi State, 3-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida softball team picked up a series victory to cap SEC opening week, beating Mississippi State, 3-0 on Monday night at KSP Stadium. The Gators avenged Sunday’s loss to the Bulldogs and moved to 23-2 overall (2-1 SEC).

Elizabeth Hightower pitched a complete game and grabbed her 11th career shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out three. She needed to to be great because the game remained scoreless through five and a half innings.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth, Kendra Falby hit an inside the park home run, a blast to left center field that eluded both outfielders and dropped into no-mans land. Falby, who is hitting .494 in her freshman season, raced around and scored unchallenged.

Two batters later, Skylar Wallace crushed her fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to conclude the scoring.

The victory also featured a fine defensive play by left fielder Katie Kistler, who threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate to end the top of the sixth.

Florida is next in action Wednesday with a road game at Stetson before heading to Texas A&M on the weekend.

