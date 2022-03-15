Advertisement

UF softball team breaks through in late innings, tops Mississippi State, 3-0

Florida has now won 10 consecutive SEC regular season series, dating back to 2020
The University of Florida's Skylar Wallace during The UCF Knights Classic softball tournament on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Terrance Coakley)(Terrance Coakley | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No. 4 Florida softball team picked up a series victory to cap SEC opening week, beating Mississippi State, 3-0 on Monday night at KSP Stadium. The Gators avenged Sunday’s loss to the Bulldogs and moved to 23-2 overall (2-1 SEC).

Elizabeth Hightower pitched a complete game and grabbed her 11th career shutout, allowing just four hits and striking out three. She needed to to be great because the game remained scoreless through five and a half innings.

Leading off the bottom of the sixth, Kendra Falby hit an inside the park home run, a blast to left center field that eluded both outfielders and dropped into no-mans land. Falby, who is hitting .494 in her freshman season, raced around and scored unchallenged.

Two batters later, Skylar Wallace crushed her fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot, to conclude the scoring.

The victory also featured a fine defensive play by left fielder Katie Kistler, who threw out the potential go-ahead run at the plate to end the top of the sixth.

Florida is next in action Wednesday with a road game at Stetson before heading to Texas A&M on the weekend.

