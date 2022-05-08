Advertisement

No. 2 Gators’ men’s tennis sweeps Miami to advance to NCAA Super Regionals

The Gator men's tennis team circles up before their match against Miami.
By Chris Pinson
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 2 Florida men’s tennis team hasn’t missed a beat since the regular season ended and the postseason began.

The Gators (25-2) swept Miami (17-10) right off the court at the Alfred Ring Tennis Complex in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The orange and blue jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, thanks to the number one and three doubles teams winning their lone set.

Once the match moved to singles, the victory was swift for Florida.

Sam Riffice, Duarte Vale, and Josh Goodger each claimed wins against their respected opponents in straight sets to win the necessary four points to take the match.

The men’s team now advances to the Super Regionals round of play, which takes place May 13-14. Head coach Brian Shelton and co. are hoping to return the NCAA Finals and repeat as national champions.

