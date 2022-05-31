Gainesville man arrested after multiple allegations of stealing from Home Depot

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after allegedly stealing from Home Depot numerous times over the last 10 months.

40-year-old Robert Green was arrested last night after taking several items from the store.

According to Gainesville Police Department reports, when an officer confronted Green he fled.

After being caught, Green admitted to stealing from both stores in Gainesville around six times.

Store cameras show Green taking many high-priced items.

Green is believed to have stolen over $15,000 worth of goods.

He is being charged with grand theft and probation violations.

