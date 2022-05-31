No one was reportedly injured after fire crews put out a residential fire in Hawthorne

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire crews from Alachua County, Melrose, and Windsor Fire Departments responded Monday evening to a residential fire in Hawthorne.

They found the single-story home’s porch was covered in flames leading into the main house.

The fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but the Red Cross was notified to help the residents.

No injuries were reported.

