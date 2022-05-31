Advertisement

No one was reportedly injured after fire crews put out a residential fire in Hawthorne

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire crews from Alachua County, Melrose, and Windsor Fire Departments responded Monday evening to a residential fire in Hawthorne.

They found the single-story home’s porch was covered in flames leading into the main house.

The fire crews were able to quickly contain the fire, but the Red Cross was notified to help the residents.

No injuries were reported.

