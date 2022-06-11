Dunnellon pizza restaurant owner retires after 44 years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Dunellon, Fla. (WCJB) - A pizza restaurant owner in Dunnellon is hanging up her spatula after 44 years.

Janice Fifield and her husband took over Ye Olde Sub and Pizza Pub in Dunnellon in 1978.

Now more than four decades later she is retiring and selling the restaurant to new owners. Her plan is to take care of her cattle and spend time with her grandkids.

Friday was her last opportunity to thank her regulars for a full-circle moment.

“It is the neatest town because it’s still a small town where everyone seems to know one another I’m smiling at one of the customers as she’s walking in the door there and it’s just family it really is this town is family,” said Fifield.

Her last pizza was bought as a donation of $1,000 it’s going to the Dunnellon Future Farmers of America program.

