Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies identify teenage girl killed at a mobile home park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The teen victim of a deadly shooting in Gainesville is now being identified.

16-year-old Zhane Sanders was shot and killed on June 5th at The Palms of Archer Trailer Park.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing the investigation into her death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

RELATED STORY: Teenager pronounced dead after a shooting at a trailer park

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.