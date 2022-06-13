Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies identify teenage girl killed at a mobile home park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The teen victim of a deadly shooting in Gainesville is now being identified.

16-year-old Zhane Sanders was shot and killed on June 5th at The Palms of Archer Trailer Park.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing the investigation into her death.

No arrests have been made at this time.

