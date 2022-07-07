Haile Plantation residents react to possible annexation

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAILE PLANTATION, Fla. (WCJB) - “I can’t see why anyone would want to be annexed into the city of Gainesville.”

Gainesville city staffers sent out a survey to residents in Haile Plantation asking them if they’d want to be a part of the City of Gainesville.

In a statement, city officials say they randomly mailed 6,000 surveys to unincorporated areas of Alachua County.

Residents could receive more resources if the neighborhood merges with the city.

“Each of the neighborhoods are really pretty,” said resident Jullian Morris. “And we have access to the community pool and the golf courses and stuff which is nice.”

Some residents were pleased to hear that potential resources are available, but others worry this may cause higher costs.

“Why would someone wanna join or sign on a billion-dollar debt?” said Bill Greer. “I mean, I can’t imagine.”

The community survey included nearly 40 questions regarding utilities, internet access, emergency services, and safety.

Greer says although he only plays golf in Haile, when residents of his neighborhood in Newberry were asked to annex, they opposed it immediately.

“They have talked about annexing where I live, and it was shut down big time,” said Greer.

TV20 spoke to other residents in the neighborhood who don’t want any more pocket expenses.

“There’s room for improvement everywhere, but I see more room for improvement in the city than I do in Haile,” said resident Dennis Bryant.

Bryant has lived in Haile for two decades and says annexing is not the right decision.

“So, I don’t see an upside to this,” said Bryant.

City officials say survey results will be announced later this summer, or early fall.

