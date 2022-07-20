Advertisement

Candidates running for Marion County commissioner, county judge and school board speak at political forum

Candidates answering questions on various issues.
Candidates answering questions on various issues.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Candidates in Marion County on the ballot in August running for county commissioner, county judge, and school board were all at a political forum in Ocala.

Each candidate told residents why they should vote for them.

Joe Reichel, a member of the Ocala Metro CEP explains why local elections are important.

“Make sure we are getting the right person for the job. So as we’re going through this we want to make sure we’re getting to know these people because they’re going to be who is in our community who’s going to be taking us to that next step.”

Various issues were brought up including property taxes and farmland preservation. But resident Dennis Darnell said more problems need to be fixed.

“Where is the money going in for county roads? Where’s the money going that’s been collected millions of dollars every month for permits and it’s not going back into the community? I want to know why we are putting up with baloney that’s going on in Marion County.”

Darnell is also demanding answers on other issues including what he said are rivers being clogged up and skyrocketing taxes.

“I would like some answers from these people they get up there like fat cats and they don’t nothing. They get up there and lie, cheat and steal. So what’s happening to our county we have a great county here? I would like to know I’d like some answers.”

Residents can vote on election day on August 23.

