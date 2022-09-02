Neighbors are relieved after an 82-year-old Ocklawaha man was charged with his wife’s death

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Katie’s Cove on Lake Bryant mobile home park on July 26, for a well-being check on 82-year-old Ronald Foreman.

That’s where they found him fighting with five people and many neighbors were there and saw the whole incident unfold.

“He got up off the ground and assaulted a guy cutting the grass on a riding lawn mower. My immediate thought was to come over here and check on his wife Sandy. Which I did and I found her deceased in the home,” said neighbor Bill White.

Deputies said Sandra Foreman was stabbed multiple times. Foreman was already in jail and was charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder.

“We did receive reports from other inmates at the jail that foreman was telling other inmates that he had stabbed his wife that he had murdered her but he did state in the interview with Detective Pinder that he did not know his wife was dead,” said MCSO public information officer Zach Moore.

Bill’s wife Izeta White said her neighbor was the sweetest lady and she reached out to her the same day of her death.

“She was nice to us she watched over us we were watching over her. The same day on the 26th when this happened I was calling her, texting her, and begging her to come over to my house to see what’s going on.”

Neighbors said Foreman told them he killed his wife and would burn their homes down, but all said Sandy will be missed.

“Every time I came home I was watching her sitting on her porch waving at me saying come over here, come over here, sit down have drinks but now this house is empty,” said Izeta.

Foreman will remain in the Marion County jail with no bond. Izeta said with relief that she can finally sleep peacefully knowing he’s not getting out.

