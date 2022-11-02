Inmates competed in statewide culinary competition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections hosted its first culinary art training competition, where inmates had chance to show off what they’re whipping up in the kitchen.

Men and women from Lowell, Madison, Lancaster, and Quincy Corrections institutes showed off their best tasting dishes in a head-to-head competition.

One entrée and a dessert dish were prepared by inmates to be judged and tasted by FDC leaders, corrections officers, and culinary professionals.

“We have 4 culinary art skills programs. It really started from the concept of our masonry competitions that we had many many years ago and just expanded to other trades that we offer the inmate population,” said Director of Programs and Re-entry Patrick Mahoney. “Culinary and the service industry in Florida is huge and what better way to get them encouraged by having competition.”

Secretary of Corrections Ricky Dixon said providing competitions like this for inmates will prepare them for employment when they’re released.

“The fact is over 90% of them will return to the community one day so we have a public safety role as well to make sure that they’re successful upon release,” said Dixon. “If they’re not successful and they come back to us, not only is that a cost to taxpayers but it usually represents a victim out there.”

Wendasia Gipson said competing motivated her to peruse a job in culinary arts after she’s released.

“I think that this experience was life altering for me. Being incarcerated, there are things that go on in here it makes us discouraged in what we are capable of doing,” said Gipson “And being in this competition actually inspired all of us as a whole I believe.”

The women from Lowell corrections institute took home the golden trophy.

