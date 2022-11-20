Florida football team pulls scholarship offer from 4-star commit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators top-10 recruiting class for 2023 is one prospect lighter, after the team withdrew their offer from committed quarterback Marcus Stokes, in light of him using a racial slur in a video posted to social media on Friday.

Stokes is a 4-star prospect from Nease High School, the same school legendary Gator Tim Tebow came from, and committed to play for Florida on July 7, after flipping his commitment from Penn State. He was the only quarterback to commit to Florida, before Jaden Rashada switched his commitment from Miami to Florida earlier in November.

During his senior season, Stokes has thrown for 1,127 passing yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.