Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson declares entry to 2023 NFL Draft

Eastside H.S. product a pro prospect based on skill set
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after a touchdown against South Carolina...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after a touchdown against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)(Matt Stamey | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson ended speculation about his future on Monday, declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson will forgo his remaining college eligibility and skip Florida’s appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 17 versus Oregon State.

In his first year as a starter, Richardson passed for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 654 yards and nine more scores. His immense talent, arm strength, and speed have made him an appealing prospect. As recently as November, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. rated Richardson as the fourth-best quarterback prospect available.

Richardson is a Gainesville native and played high school football at Eastside High School.

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter also announced his intent to enter the draft on Monday. Dexter is the team’s fifth-leading tackler with 50 stops (solo and assisted combined) and produced two sacks.

