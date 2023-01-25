Former Gator Ben Shelton falls in Australian Open quarterfinals to American Tommy Paul

MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) - Former Gator Ben Shelton comes up short in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old falls in four sets to American Tommy Paul. Paul took the first two sets 7-6, 6-3. Shelton came back in the 3rd set and won it 7-5.

Paul finished the match off in the 4th set 6-4. This was the first all American quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament since 2007.

Shelton became the first Gator to make to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament.

He beat J.J. Wolf in five sets to make the quarterfinals.

Paul will face either Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

