Former Gator Ben Shelton falls in Australian Open quarterfinals to American Tommy Paul

Ben Shelton of the U.S. waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his quarterfinal loss to...
Ben Shelton of the U.S. waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena following his quarterfinal loss to compatriot Tommy Paul at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)(Ng Han Guan | AP)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:10 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (WCJB) - Former Gator Ben Shelton comes up short in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

The 20-year-old falls in four sets to American Tommy Paul. Paul took the first two sets 7-6, 6-3. Shelton came back in the 3rd set and won it 7-5.

Paul finished the match off in the 4th set 6-4. This was the first all American quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament since 2007.

Shelton became the first Gator to make to the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam tournament.

He beat J.J. Wolf in five sets to make the quarterfinals.

Paul will face either Novak Djokovic or Andrey Rublev in the semifinals.

