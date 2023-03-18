Man dead after domestic dispute ends in gunfire at Polos Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a domestic dispute resulted in gunfire at the Polos Apartments in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police responded to the apartment earlier in the day after the shooting victim assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

He later returned and when he got there, his ex’s father was there.

The girl’s father shot her ex in the chest, and the shooting victim tried to run away, but only made it as far as his car where police found him dead when they arrived.

Residents at the Polos expressed shock when they heard about the shooting.

“Everyone I speak to here is so nice,” said one resident named Cona, “I come and I work out here everyday and everyone I interact with is so genuine and kind so it was one of those things where it’s definitely out of the blue.”

“I thought that you had the wrong Polos or something,” said Dalton Graham. “I have nothing but good things to say about the University and the city in general, and especially the Polos Apartments. Never really had anything like this so it was pretty shocking.”

They shared whether the incident changes how they feel about safety at home.

“I’m going to need a lot more details on what happened,” said Cona. “It seems like it was a random thing, because this doesn’t happen all the time. But at the same time I am considering moving somewhere else because it happened so close to me. "

“You see me now,” said Graham, “I’m literally walking around in my slides and my pajamas that’s how safe I feel around here. I don’t feel like I need to be concerned about anything like that.”

Police say they are not releasing names of the people involved and no arrests have been made.

