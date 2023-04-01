Trinity Thomas hurt as Florida gymnasts advance to NCAA regional finals

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WCJB) -The No. 2 Gator gymnastics team survived and advanced with a clutch overall peformance in Friday’s NCAA Regional Semifinals in Pittsburgh, but Florida might have to overcome an injury to the reigning NCAA All-Around champion.

Fifth-year standout Trinity Thomas walked off the mat during her floor routine and did not compete in the rest of the meet with what the team later described as a right lower leg injury. Thomas, whose 27 career perfect 10.0′s are one shy of the NCAA career record, did walk off on her own power. The team told ESPN Plus that she is day-to-day.

Florida advanced, defeating Arizona State, Maryland, and Penn State with an overall team score of 197.875. The Gators and Sun Devils join Cal and Michigan State in Sunday’s Region Final.

Freshman Kayla DiCello had an outstanding meet, collecting her second career perfect 10.0 on bars, and two other scores of 9.95. DiCello won the all-around with a 39.800. Leanne Wong added a career-high score on floor, a 9.975.

The top two teams in Sunday’s Regional Final move on to NCAA Championships, April 13 and 15.

