Gator football coach Billy Napier takes day off to enjoy family time at All Pro Dad event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida head football coach, Billy Napier, took the day off work to do the job he says is most important to him: being a dad.

Napier and his kids enjoyed all of the fun at the All Pro Dad event in Gainesville.

The annual event brought dads and kids out to the Indoor Practice Facility at UF for a day filled with bonding activities.

“I’m working at [being a father] everyday,” said Napier. “I think that’s the cool thing about today is heck I’m participating...This is a great platform that we have and hopefully we do some good today.”

“Interacting one-on-one with my son,” said Xavier Love Sr., who attended with his kid,” as we do on a daily basis but this is just a little more special because we’re here with the Florida Gators. It’s kind of surreal being in this facility, I’m loving it. I’m like a big kid today.”

The All Pro Dad program has 354 chapters in Florida and encourages connections between families.

“I’ve got a 10-, eight- and six-year old at home and when you’ve got a demanding career there’s value in having some help and ultimately,” said Napier, “I can say that All Pro Dad, the organization, has helped me personally.”

Coach Napier has three kids at home--but he said as a college coach, he has 90-or-so more kids that he coaches everyday.

“I think the cool thing about coaching is that each kid is a little bit different--some have unbelievable families,” said Napier, “some have great stories and overcome, they’re learning--but we get to provide in that regard to some degree.”

And now that spring ball has ended, I had to take the opportunity to ask Coach Napier about his excitement for the upcoming season.

“The approach we take,” said Napier, “it’s all about what’s next and right now we’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of building our team in every area.

“I’ve found if you spend too much time looking down the road,” continued Napier, “you miss a few things right in front of you, so we’re going to focus on what’s right now, what’s next. It’s been a great off-season--we’re about halfway through--we’re going to take a bit of a break with the players and start back late May.”

The Gators open the season on a Thursday this year, August 31 against the Utah Utes.

