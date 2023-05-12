‘We’ve got a lot of work to do’: City leaders discuss future of parks and recreation in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of a park in Gainesville may be on its way to a brighter future as some city leaders seek to improve its resources. Residents shared their input during the general policy meeting.

City leaders said residents sent surveys and polls, asking for additional indoor facilities, soccer fields, trails, and community programs.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to make southeast Gainesville better able to use city parks,” shared Mayor Harvey Ward. “Not only parks but also just buildings in general. We don’t have a lot of indoor space for community meetings.”

Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker told TV20 that T.B. McPherson is on the Wild Spaces Public Places list for funding. She said improving parks and recreation in southeast Gainesville could help create safer neighborhoods.”

“There are opportunities that are bound for youth, and for elders, and for everyone to be able to experience some programming,” shared Duncan-Walker. “That could address gun violence and a lot of the issues that we face right out of that facility.”

While there is no timetable for deciding what changes could happen to the parks, city leaders hope staff will review the report in the upcoming weeks.

