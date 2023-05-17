Warrant is out for the arrest of a man after stealing prized comic books from a store in Ocala

A warrant is out for his arrest in the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of comic books from Ocala.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man wanted for stealing prized comic books from a store in Ocala is under arrest in St. Petersburg.

St. Petersburg Police say they served a search warrant at the home of Joshua McCarty Thomas, 46, and found evidence he had stolen two rare Galapagos Tortoises from the St Augustine Alligator Farm last November.

He is also charged with burglarizing two bookstores in St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

