Peaceful Sundays leads Gainevesille leaders to shut down park, citing safety concerns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Sundays, an event aimed at creating peace in the community, has caused Gainesville city officials to close a park.

According to city officials, T.B. McPherson Park will close on Sundays in response to safety concerns during Peaceful Sunday events held at the park. The closures begin May 21 and will remain until further notice.

They say as many as 2,000 people attend the weekly event. It was operating with a city permit which expired on April 30.

The security firm hired by the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department reported an increase in “confrontational behavior” during the events. As a result, the firm is considering halting services.

Event organizers said the goal of Peaceful Sundays was to bring the community together. Organizer Johnny Brown said he was not notified the park was closing.

“They are only trying to promote peace and they want peace in the neighborhoods and such, and I think they should have talked it out with someone in regards to it,” said resident Tashenia Torres.

Residents near the park have complained about unsafe roadside parking, noise, trash, and other unregulated activity around the park.

“The park was always getting wild. If people went out to T.B. McPherson and just went out there, have a good time, lovely families were out without it being wild, maybe they could have kept it up” said Jairus Pettigrew.

It’s unclear if the park will reopen on Sundays in the future.

“It is unfortunate that closing the park is the only remaining option following the breakdown of discussions with the Peaceful Sundays event organizer,” said Gainesville City Manager Cynthia W. Curry.

Officials say the event, which normally lasts from February through August, costs the city about $90,000 annually.

