State acquires nearly 500 acres of a Marion County ecosystem as part of a land conservation project

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is acquiring almost 500 acres of Marion County ecosystem as a part of a land conservation project.

On Tuesday, Governor DeSantis and the state cabinet approved the investment project of over $103 million to conserve almost 40,000 acres across the state.

The purchase of the Swan Smiley Big Pine Preserve in Marion County will preserve 497 acres.

It will protect the areas threatened species such as the Gopher Tortoise and the Sandhill Crane and the areas Longleaf Pine Forests.

