Lake City Police search for shoplifters accused of aggravated assault at Bath & Body Works

Lake City Police Department is attempting to identify individuals for aggravated assault and grand theft from Bath & Body Works.(Lake City Police Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is attempting to identify individuals accused of committing aggravated assault and grand theft at a Bath & Body Works store.

Officers say theft at Bath & Body Works occurred on Saturday around 5:30 pm. One of the suspects threw candles at someone in the store.

Lake City Police stated, “The crime was able to be committed in this fashion because it is the policy of many businesses for their employees to report crimes, but not interfere for their own safety.”

They ask anyone with information to call Inv. Poteat at 386-758-5469.

