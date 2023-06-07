Woman arrested in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58,...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens, 35.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Ryan Stith arrested Susan Lorincz, 58, and questioned her Tuesday night.

Owens was found in front of Lorincz’s apartment on June 2 suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sheriff Billy Woods commented on the arrest, thanking his detectives for their work in the investigation.

“Ms. Lorincz’s fate is now in the hands of the judicial system which I trust will deliver justice in due course,” Woods said.

Lorincz was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

