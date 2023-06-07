Youth sports team releases balloons in memory of ‘team mom’ AJ Owens

In memory of AJ Ownes, the Marion County Red Hawks football and cheer team held a balloon release ceremony Wednesday evening before their practice
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In memory of AJ Ownes, the Marion County Red Hawks football and cheer team held a balloon release ceremony Wednesday evening before their practice at the Frank DeLuca YMCA in Ocala.

Owens’ two sons play for the organization, while her daughter cheerleads. Before her death, Owens was the team mom, a traditional role in youth sports held by a respected parent.

RELATED: Family reacts to arrest in connection to shooting death of Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens

“[The event] was no brainer. Over the years, all she’d do was take care of her kids and help these kids out here,” said Tushiro Hewitt Sr., president of the Marion County Redhawks. “Last year, I was with another program and she’s done the same and she basically followed us over here. It’s so sad.”

Her mother is hoping to be at the ceremony for a chance to grieve with her grandchildren and the community.

They encourage anyone who can, to attend the ceremony to celebrate the life of AJ Owens and show their support for the grieving family and community.

Owens was shot and killed by her neighbor in front of her child last Friday. The accused shooter was arrested Tuesday night.

