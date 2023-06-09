‘The pain is still there’: Family, friends and residents honor AJ Owens during vigil

OCALA Fla. (WCJB) - A vigil was held in Ocala as the community grieves the loss of Ajike, known as AJ Owens.

Hundreds of residents and family members of AJ Owens paid their respects with balloons, memories, and prayer.

Residents and family members of Ajike "AJ" Owens are gathering for a vigil in outside of Immerse Church of Ocala. I'll have a live report at 5&6 with more details @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/czKHkOgGCA — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) June 8, 2023

Deputies said Owens was fatally shot through a front door last Friday after an incident between her children and 58-year-old Susan Lorincz.

“AJ did exactly that night what she has always done,” shared Tameka Robinson, the family’s spokesperson. “She’s always protected and loved fiercely those that belong to her.”

According to neighbors, Lorincz harassed the children who would play in a community space in the complex.

“You don’t just kill somebody because they’re knocking on your door,” shared resident Daphne Preston. “We’re seeing too much of that and it’s all because of the color of people’s skin. It needs to stop.”

Lorincz made her first appearance before a judge on Thursday. Investigators said Lorincz bought the gun she used to kill Owens after an altercation between the two back in February.

Lorincz was arrested on Tuesday night after protestors demanded she be charged. Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said the charging was delayed while they determined if the case fell under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

A website has been created by family members, petitioning for the State Attorneys Office to up Lorincz’ charges to second-degree murder.

The memorial and balloon release was organized by War Cry 4 Peace.

“We released the balloons, but the pain is still there. Until full justice is served, we really won’t be at peace and that’s just the bottom line,” stated Preston.

Reverend Al Sharpton is set to speak in an additional vigil for Owens on Monday in Ocala.

