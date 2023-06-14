Church attended by Susan Lorincz responds to shooting

"We express our deepest condolences to the children and family of Ajike AJ Owens during this all too common tragedy," Pastor Shannon says(Anthony United Methodist Church)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The church that Susan Lorincz attends responded to the death of Ajike “AJ” Owens on Tuesday.

On June 2, Susan Lorincz fired through her door and shot her neighbor Ajike Owens.

Lorincz is a member of Anthony United Methodist Church in Marion County. On Tuesday, Pastor Shannon issued this statement saying the congregation is deeply saddened by the shooting:

“Anthony UMC is deeply saddened by the recent incident involving one of our church members Susan Lorincz. We understand the pain and anger that this incident has caused, particularly among marginalized communities who have been disproptionately affected by gun violence. We express our deepest condolences to the children and family of Ajike AJ Owens during this all too common tragedy. Our prayers are with all involved.

Blessings, Pastor Shannon”

Susan Lorincz is a member of Anthony UMC in Marion County
Susan Lorincz is a member of Anthony UMC in Marion County(Anthony United Methodist Church)

Lorincz was arrested on June 6 and is charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, two counts of simple assault, and battery. Her bond is set at $154,000.

RELATED: Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change

