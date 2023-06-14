‘We’re going to fight’: Ocala activists prepare to fight for justice for AJ Owens

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members are continuing to bring light after Ajike Owens was shot and killed.

Dozens of residents gathered at the Howard Academy Community Center to discuss their next steps in calling for reform in Ajike Owen’s murder.

“I came to participate and do something,” shared resident Linda Peoples. “Anything that I’m able to do to help to make sure that Ajike’s death is not in vain.”

The outreach comes days after Owens was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz. Lorincz was charged with manslaughter last week after protestors filled the streets demanding for an arrest. Activist Tocara Davis said she was arrested while protesting that day.

“They want us to keep quiet but what we’re out here to do is to speak out,” shared Davis. “We’re not letting down. We are here for justice and we’re not going to stop until we get justice.”

Owens’ family are calling for a petition to be signed to increase Lorincz’s charges from manslaughter to second-degree murder before June 30th, when the state attorney’s office can finalize formal charges.

Members of the community are set to gather at Howard Academy Community Center to discuss AJ Owens' murder and how they plan to seek justice. I'll have more details on what they discussed at 10&11pm on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/d0MtvwGtRq — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) June 13, 2023

Organizers discussed social media pages they created called “JusticeforAJOwens” and call for the Florida Stand Your Ground law to be repealed.

“If it was the other way around and it was us in that situation, we would be guilty until proven innocent,” stated Davis. “And for us to see these people taking advantage of that law and killing us, is sad.”

Just yesterday, thousands gathered to lay Owens to rest. “Another senseless murder and nobody’s doing anything about it pretty much,” shared Peoples. “It’s sad. It’s shameful.”

A vigil for Owens will be held Wednesday at 5pm at the Ocala Historic Downtown Square.

TRENDING STORY: MCFR puts out garage fire before it could spread to home

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.