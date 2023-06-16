Gator jumper Jasmine Moore wins Track & Field Honda Sports Award

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After claiming her seventh career NCAA individual title last week, Florida jumper Jasmine Moore has been chosen as the 2023 Honda Sports Award winner for the sport of track and field, given to the nation’s top athlete regardless of event.

Moore set an NCAA record in the triple jump at 48 feet, 6 inches to cap a two-season stretch in which she won all but one SEC and NCAA indoor and outdoor crown in both horizontal jump events.

Earlier this year in the NCAA indoor meet, Moore became the first woman to ever clear 15 meters in the triple jump and 7 meters in the long jump at the same meet.

The honor puts Moore in contention with other Honda Award recipients in their respective sports for the overall Honda Award, which will be presented on Monday, June 26 in Los Angeles. Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas is also up for the award, marking the fourth time that UF has had multiple athletes chosen as Honda Award winners in their respective sports.

