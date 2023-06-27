‘It’s time for change’: Protest in Ocala after formal charges filed in Ajike Owens case

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Charges have been formally filed against a woman from Ocala accused of shooting and killing her neighbor this month.

Around twenty people met outside the Marion County Judicial Center in Downtown Ocala Monday afternoon, protesting the formal charges filed by State Attorney Bill Gladson against Susan Lorincz.

“This here is unjust, people of colors have been having this done to them for 500 years now,” said protester Larry Johnson. “It’s time for it to stop and it’s time for a change.”

Lorincz is accused of shooting her neighbor Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through the front door during an argument about Owens’ kids on June 2.

Those supporting Owens wanted Lorincz’ charges to be upgraded to second degree murder, but Gladson said there was not enough evidence to prove that. Instead, he dropped Lorincz’s battery, assault, and culpable negligence charges.

Protestors encouraged people to get informed about politics and get ready to vote for elected positions like state attorney.

“Vote these people out of office. They mean us no good, their laws are harmful to our communities, and it’s time for them to go,” said protester Cassandra Brown.

Gladson explained in a statement he dropped the misdemeanor charges based on testimonies and the facts of the case.

A protester told TV20 he knew Ajike for more than ten years, so he is doing what he can to help seek justice for her family.

“I just need to be out here and be a speaker, a listener, just let the family know we’re with them and we’re riding with them and it’s just time,” said Jaye Jones.

Lorincz is held at the Marion County Jail on a 154-thousand dollar bond.

