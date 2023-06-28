Alachua County Commission discusses future plans for funding a meat processing plant in Newberry

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners discussed future plans for funding a meat processing plant in Newberry after Governor DeSantis vetoed a $1.75 million request for the project.

The county’s request for the state funds would have partially covered the more than $5 million cost to complete the meat processing facility.

Commissioner Ken Cornell then moved to consider spending the county’s money on a different project, but that didn’t get a second.

“Until we give staff different direction, the direction we have given staff is to move forward with this project and so i would like this opportunity to put a motion on the floor because I think we need to significantly change the direction of our staff otherwise it will continue, said Commissioner Ken Cornell.”

A joint meeting with the city of Newberry will be held on July 10th to discuss sources of federal funding.

The board will discuss a possible operator partnership for the facility on July 11th.

