MCSO releases bodycam footage of Suzan Lorincz’s various 911 calls

Bodycam footage released from the multiple times Marion County deputies were called to the home of Susan Lorincz, the woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - MCSO released bodycam footage from the multiple times Marion County deputies were called to the home of Susan Lorincz.

She’s the woman accused of shooting and killing Ajike Owens back in June in Ocala.

The footage shows that Lorincz had a long history of calling 911 on her neighbor.

Some of the videos released are from calls made to law enforcement in 2022.

Throughout, Lorincz can be seen and heard telling deputies that her neighbor’s children often caused disturbances.

“This is getting ridiculous. I don’t bug anybody. I’m a single woman. I work from home. I’m peaceful. I feel like I’m the perfect neighbor. They barely ever see me. I’ve never dealt with people like this in my life,” said Susan Lorincz to law enforcement.

Lorincz was formally charged with manslaughter and assault by state attorney Bill Gladson on June 26th.

Her arraignment is set for Tuesday, July 11th, at 9 a.m. in Marion County court.

