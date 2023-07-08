‘Justice for AJ’: Family, friends rally to honor Ajike Owens

The event honored Ajike Owens and other families who have lost someone to gun violence.
The event honored Ajike Owens and other families who have lost someone to gun violence.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Marion County continued to demand justice for Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens during a rally Saturday.

Friends, family, and supporters gathered at the Kingdom Revival Church in Ocala. The rally was organized on the National Day of Righteous Outrage, demanding justice for the mother of four while protesting the charges filed against Susan Lorincz.

“She admitted that she told them to ‘go get your mama’ and so all of that was in a matter of minutes,” said Attorney Ben Crump. “What it suggests is that there was the intent in her mind to do harm to AJ.”

Last week, State Attorney Bill Gladson formally charged Lorincz with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault.

RELATED: ‘It’s time for change’: Protest in Ocala after formal charges filed in Ajike Owens case

His decision came weeks after Lorincz shot Owens through her front door on June 2 after an argument about Owens’ kids.

“She was just a great mother and for what happened, to see her kids to see what happened, that’s a tragedy,” said Michael McGriff, whose nephew played with Owens’ children.

The victim’s family attorney said they want stronger charges against Lorincz.

“We pray that the judge, prosecutors, and everyone involved do their due diligence to make sure and ensure that Susan receives the maximum penalty for what she’s done,” said Anthony Thomas.

Members of Owens’ family told the crowd they are grateful to see so many people fight for justice. People in the room yelled several chants, such as “justice for AJ” and “it is not okay what they did to AJ.”

The event also honored other families who have lost someone to gun violence. Family members of other victims, such as Ahmaud Arbery, were also in the crowd.

