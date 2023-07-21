MCFR rescues Ocala man after he suffers heat-related illness while riding his bike

Marion County firefighters responded to Santos Trailhead around 1 p.m. Thursday after they received reports of a man feeling weak and having trouble breathing.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is in stable condition after he experienced a medical emergency while riding his bike.

Crews rode on ATV’s to get to the man since he was six miles from the trailhead.

Officials say they believe the man suffered a heat-related illness.

