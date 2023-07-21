MCFR rescues Ocala man after he suffers heat-related illness while riding his bike

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is in stable condition after he experienced a medical emergency while riding his bike.

Marion County firefighters responded to Santos Trailhead around 1 p.m. Thursday after they received reports of a man feeling weak and having trouble breathing.

Crews rode on ATV’s to get to the man since he was six miles from the trailhead.

Officials say they believe the man suffered a heat-related illness.

