Gainesville Police search for armed robbery suspect, school temporarily locked down

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County high school was placed on lockdown on Wednesday as authorities searched for a man accused of attempting to rob a gas station at gunpoint.

Gainesville Police Department officers say a man went into the Circle K on the corner of Northwest 43rd Street and 16th Boulevard. He held the clerk at gunpoint and demanded money.

Officers say the robber got scared and ran away before taking any cash. No one in the store was harmed.

Buchholz High School was placed on lockdown while officers and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies searched for the suspect. As of this report, the robbery suspect has not been found. The school lockdown was lifted.

