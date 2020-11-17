Attorney runs 160 miles across Florida to raise money for legal aid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS/WCJB) -Mike Freed, a business attorney with Gunster Shareholder, began a 160-mile journey from the Florida Supreme Court to the Duval County Court House Monday morning as part of an effort to raise money to pay legal bills for low income and vulnerable patients.

This is the fourth year Freed has made the run. By the time he completes this year’s six-day journey, he will have run the equivalent of 24 marathons.

He is expected to pass through Suwannee County on Thursday and Columbia County on Friday.

In that time Freed has raised more than $1 million for the Jacksonville Area Legal Aid. He’s hoping to get to $2.25 million.

“People that are dealing with these challenges have a lot of problems as well. Physical, financial and others, so for me it’s just a manifestation of what they experience and the little bit of sacrifice that I do to run for six days straight is nothing compared to the challenges they have to suffer. So I’m happy to do my part and it gets peoples' attention and instead of having people give a little bit, they give a lot,” said Freed.

You can donate at freedtorun.com.

All donations will be matched at 125 percent by Baptist Health up to $1.25 million.

