UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue reports crews treated five patients injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 301 South that happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old female driver and a 45-year-old female passenger died in the crash, neither were wearing their seatbelts. Two children, a 7-year-old and 1-year-old, were also in the vehicle. They suffered serious injures.

According to the report, the driver of the other vehicle, which appeared to be a UPS truck, was a 40-year-old man, and he suffered serious injuries.

Troopers explain the 26-year-old driver was heading U.S. Highway 301 South when she crossed over the median and collided head-on with the van, heading north.

Northbound and southbound lanes were blocked near the Alachua and Bradford County line as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Next of kin are notified for both drivers who died as a result of the crash.

