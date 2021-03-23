Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured

By Dylan Lyons and WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue reports crews treated five patients injured in a multi-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 301 South that happened around 7 p.m. Monday.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 26-year-old female driver and a 45-year-old female passenger died in the crash, neither were wearing their seatbelts. Two children, a 7-year-old and 1-year-old, were also in the vehicle. They suffered serious injures.

According to the report, the driver of the other vehicle, which appeared to be a UPS truck, was a 40-year-old man, and he suffered serious injuries.

Troopers explain the 26-year-old driver was heading U.S. Highway 301 South when she crossed over the median and collided head-on with the van, heading north.

Northbound and southbound lanes were blocked near the Alachua and Bradford County line as of 11 p.m. Monday.

Next of kin are notified for both drivers who died as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
According to sheriff’s deputies, sisters Amanda Godwin and Rachel Combs got into an argument...
Update: Bradford County woman in distraught after stabbing sister to death, facing first-degree murder charge
Fatal crash in Alachua County on CR 241
Man dies in fatal car accident in Alachua County
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

City commissioners voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that would create a permit...
Newberry commissioners vote to allow block parties but only with a permit
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
UPDATE: 2 dead in fatal crash off U.S. Highway 301, 3 others injured
Ocala State Senator Dennis Baxley wants to require public school students to begin the day with...
State Sen. Dennis Baxley withdraws controversial financial aid bill, introduces substitute bill
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball...
Florida shifts physical distancing guidelines, increasing capacity at Gators baseball, softball games
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home
WATCH: Florida man arrested after pulling a gun on a cop after officer gave him a ride home