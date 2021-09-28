Commissioner Gail Johnson backs Cynthia Chestnut to replace her on the Gainesville City Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Commissioner Gail Johnson said she supports Cynthia Chestnut for the at-large seat at a press conference on Monday at Gainesville City Hall.

Chestnut announced her run at the event. Johnson is supporting Chestnut as her replacement.

RELATED STORY: SPECIAL ELECTION: Gainesville commission candidates voice interest in at-large seat

johnson handed in her letter of resignation to city commissioners citing negative experiences with City Manager Lee Feldman. He has since offered his resignation. Johnson said she believes Chestnut will put residents first.

“To stand next to Dr. Cynthia Chestnut, a woman who I’ve known since I was child,” said Johnson. “She has blazed the trail before me and she’s a woman whose shoulders I have stood on and a woman that very lovingly said to me during this tumultuous time in our city ‘I will take this torch Gail.’”

The four other candidates running for the seat are Scherwin Henry, Matt Howland, Patrick Ingle, and Gabe Kaimowitz.

RELATED STORY: The qualifying period has ended with five candidates running in the Gainesville special election

The special election is set for Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.